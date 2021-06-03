Tomi Lahren says America has adopted a 'culture of lawlessness'

Movements to defund police departments and unemployment checks that disincentive work have led to a culture of "pure lawlessness," Tomi Lahren argued on Fox Nation’s "Final Thoughts."

"Seemingly every day, new violent, thuggish, and brutal security camera or citizen captured footage makes its way to the internet, largely ignored by the mainstream media," Lahren said, referencing an incident in New York City where a 55-year-old Asian woman was punched by a Black man in broad daylight.

"It makes one wonder, what the heck is going on in our country? Why is this happening? Why are Americans attacking their fellow Americans, in many cases for no reason whatsoever?" she asked.

Lahren argued the reason is "not one-dimensional, but can be attributed to several factors."

"First and foremost, this is what happens when cities and municipalities defund, but, or otherwise short their police department," she said, noting a 68% increase in homicide rates in nine of the major U.S. cities that cut police funding.

"That’s what happens when criminal acts of violence, assault, looting, rioting, and thuggery are passed off and excused as "justice" from the media, the Democrats, and pop culture itself," she said.

Lahren also said that "taxpayer-funded government stimulus and unemployment checks in the mail" de-incentivize work, and leave people "with a whole lot of extra time on their hands to cause trouble."

The result of this, she said, is that law-abiding Americans suffer.

"Law and order shouldn’t be on a partisan wish list exclusive to conservatives, securing and ensuring law and order should be the goal for all our elected leaders," she said.

Lahren further argued that if Democrats did not work to curtail crime spikes across the United States, Americans would "flock back to the party that believes in safety, prosperity, and protection for all."

"I hope for our country’s sake, Democrats come to their senses and prioritize decent law-abiding Americans above their radical far-left Agenda, but I’m not going to hold my breath," she concluded.

