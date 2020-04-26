Tom Brady gets 'apology' from Tampa Bay mayor after ouster from coronavirus-closed park

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tampa’s mayor is flagging herself for a penalty after NFL superstar Tom Brady was ejected from a downtown park the city shuttered to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Jane Castor wrote the quarterback great an open letter that the Tampa Bay Times described as equal parts jest and a 'Visit Tampa Bay' brochure.

“Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived -- not the best first impression,” the mayor wrote in a letter she posted on social media on Saturday.

“But given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.”

Brady, 42, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after winning six NFL championships with the New England Patriots and becoming “the greatest of all time.”

Brady was working out in the park on Monday when he was asked to leave by staff patrol who said the park had been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In her letter, the mayor thanked Brady “for being a good sport.”

She also thanked Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, for their recent donation of 750,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Castor also addressed the letter to Rob Gronkowski, more simply known as “Gronk,” who also bolted the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay roster.

With so many “wonderful activities,” the mayor said, listing the area’s long list of offerings, “you must be ready to pARRGHty...but not too hard (I’m talking to you Gronk),” she said.

She concluded by saying that this is a very exciting time for Tampa "and we look forward to welcoming you with virtual open arms."

