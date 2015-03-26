Tolerance to Lethal Injection Drug Could Complicate Procedure, Inmate Says

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge has rejected a condemned Ohio inmate's request to halt his execution because his tolerance to a lethal injection drug could complicate the procedure.

U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Frost said Tuesday that death row prisoner Michael Beuke hadn't provided enough evidence about the potential negative impact of the tolerance.

Beuke says a barbiturate he takes for a seizure disorder could interfere with a drug used in Ohio's backup execution method that injects drugs into muscles.

Beuke contends he could stay awake longer and hence experience serious side effects such as vomiting from a second drug used in the backup process.

The 48-year-old Beuke was sentenced to die for the 1983 murder of a driver he shot while hitchhiking in southwest Ohio.