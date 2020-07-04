Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Toledo police officer fatally shot outside Home Depot store: reports

There was no immediate indication that a suspect had been arrested or identified

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A police officer was fatally shot outside a Home Depot store just after midnight Saturday in Toledo, Ohio, according to reports.

The officer was identified as Anthony Dia.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the loss of Toledo police officer Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed in the line of duty at approximately 12:03 tonight (Saturday morning,” Toledo fire Chief Brian Byrd said, according to Toledo’s WTOL-TV.

Multiple gunshots were heard in a social media video posted from the crime scene, the Toledo Blade reported.

Eyewitnesses told WTOL they saw the suspect shoot the officer, who was responding to a call about a person causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

Toledo police Chief George Kral was expected to hold a news conference at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Blade reported.

About 10 police vehicles that responded to the scene were still in the Home Deport parking lot around 3:30 a.m. as an investigation was underway, the newspaper reported.

