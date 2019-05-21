Toddler suffers broken collarbone after being hit by Boston Police cruiser: report

Boston Police are investigating after a marked cruiser reportedly struck a 1-year-old Massachusetts girl in an incident that appeared to be captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

The unidentified child sustained “minor/non-life threatening injuries” in the accident Monday evening, Officer James Kenneally told Fox News.

The child was “alert and conscious” at the scene before being transported to an area hospital police said.

But the young girl’s mother told FOX25 her daughter suffered a broken collarbone when she was clipped by the car.

Surveillance video from a storefront on Shawmut Avenue shows the moment the police vehicle pulls out into the street and appears to hit the young child, who is seen moments later on the ground.

“She’s doing okay, she’s doing alright,” the mother, who also was not identified, told FOX25, adding she hopes for “a speedy recovery.”