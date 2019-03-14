Boy, 3, killed in Waffle House parking lot after father accidentally ran him over, police say

A 3-year-old boy was killed in the parking lot of a Florida Waffle House after his father accidentally ran over him with the family’s SUV, police said.

Both parents of Jeremiah Rios mistakenly believed the other parent placed him in the vehicle when they pulled away from the restaurant in Brandon on Tuesday night, according to a Hillsborough County Police report.

"It’s too late for this family and had the most tragic outcome but if in the future, if we could just ask parents, slow down, make sure you’ve got everybody," Danny Alvarez, the department’s public information officer, said in an interview with WTSP. "We know we get caught up in our day but slow down and we can prevent a tragedy."

Jeremiah’s father, Guillermo Junior Montoya Rios, hit the child with his right front tire, causing severe head injuries, the police report said. The boy later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The tragic event, described by Hillsborough County police as an accident, comes following the death of a 1-year-old Florida child who was run over by a neighbor while playing with a dog outside his Ruskin home in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In that incident, police say the child was hit as the neighbor was trying to leave the residence to drive to her home next door.

Police told Fox News that no charges have been filed against Rios’ parents at this time and neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be involved in the incident.

Fox News' Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.