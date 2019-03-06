Toddler in stroller rides NYC subway train alone after caretaker suffers medical episode, cops say

A toddler in a stroller took a long ride on the New York City subway -- by himself -- Tuesday after his caretaker suffered a medical episode, police said.

The 1-year-old boy and his caretaker were riding the 1 train downtown from Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood when the 38-year-old man suffered a medical episode.

The man, who is a friend of the child's family, was taken off the subway train on 96th Street during rush hour — but left the baby in the stroller.

Eight stops later, the stroller-bound boy was at Penn Station at 34th Street, where he was located, taken off the train and reunited with his family.

Police told Fox News riders did report the toddler in the stroller prior to him being taken off the train.

The caretaker reported the child missing about 20 minutes after his medical episode, FOX5NY reported. He was taken to the police station for questioning but later released.