Times Square shooting suspect extradited from Florida

The man accused of opening fire in New York City’s Times Square and wounding three people, including a 4-year-old, earlier this month has been extradited to New York and is now in NYPD custody, authorities said Friday night.

Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, allegedly shot at a group of men on May 8 – striking bystanders and creating a chaotic scene in a densely crowded tourist area known as the Crossroads of the World.

U.S. Marshals took him into custody without incident four days later at a McDonald’s in Starke, Fla. He was eating in the parking lot with his girlfriend and had changed his hairstyle and shaved off his beard.

The NYPD confirmed it had him in Central Booking Friday night after being processed in Midtown South following his arrival from Florida.

Video of the so-called perp-walk showed him still wearing the same red flip-flops he was arrested in.

The shooting injured a little girl who was out toy shopping and two women, one of whom was in the area as a tourist. All three survived.

Investigators said the victims were not the intended target – it was allegedly his brother.

NYPD Chief Hank Sautner said earlier this month that after the shooting, investigators conducted "an exhaustive search" of a number of video sources, tracking Muhammad from the shooting location to where he is believed to reside with his girlfriend on West 42nd Street.

"Based on that video, we saw him exiting the location, discarding some evidence which was since recovered and then making his way out of there, heading into parts unknown at that point," Sautner said.

Prior to his Wednesday arrest, video surveillance showed Muhammad and his girlfriend in Fayetteville, North Carolina, buying dog food and other items at a local Walmart, officials said. Investigators also linked him to several addresses in Florida.

