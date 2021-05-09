Times Square shooting person of interest identified, police say he intended to shoot his brother: report

Law enforcement sources told The New York Post that 31-year-old Farrakhan Muhammad has been named as a person of interest in Saturday night’s Times Square shooting that injured three people, including a four-year-old girl, according to reports.

Shots rang out just before 5 p.m. Saturday at 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

Law enforcement sources told The Post that the shooting resulted from an argument between the person of interest and his brother. Three people were injured amid the gunfire: Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old Rhode Island resident shot in the leg, a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey in the foot, and a 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn was shot in the leg.

None of them is related to the others. All were taken to Bellevue Hospital and were expected to survive, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Police are still searching for the man. A video posted by the Police Department on Twitter showed a person of interest walking away from the scene.

Fox News has not independently confirmed the identity of the man seen in the footage. The NYPD declined to comment.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the shooting "senseless violence" and promised that those responsible would be brought to justice. "The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop," the mayor said on Twitter.

