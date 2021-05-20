Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian protesters clash in NYC

Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian protesters clashed in midtown Manhattan on Thursday even after Israel and Hamas militants agreed to a cease-fire.

Videos posted by independent journalist Leeroy Johnson showed multiple fights breaking out in the middle of Times Square as police try to dispel the scuffles.

An NYPD spokesperson said police are currently on the scene and arrest totals will be released tonight. One video showed at least one pro-Palestinian protester being arrested.

ISRAEL OFFICIALS APPROVE CEASE-FIRE WITH HAMAS FOLLOWING 11 DAYS OF GAZA VIOLENCE

Pro-Palestinian protesters have marched in America's biggest cities for the last week and a half. Last Tuesday, thousands of protesters shut down traffic as they marched down 42nd Street in Manhattan.

Violence escalated around Israel at the beginning of last week, with Hamas firing a reported 4,000 rockets and the Israeli air force launching airstrikes throughout the Gaza Strip.

Thursday's Times Square clashes came just hours after a peace deal was announced between Israel and Hamas that is supposed to go into effect at 2 a.m. Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden said he commended Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu for "the decision to bring the current hostilities to a close in less than 11 days."

"The United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks from Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist groups," Biden said Thursday. "I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy."

Check back for updates on this developing story.