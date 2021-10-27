TikTok star accused of bugging daughter's tablet just hours before alleged murder

The California TikToker accused of murdering his recently estranged wife and the man she was with had installed a hidden listening device on his young daughter’s tablet just hours before he fatally shot the pair, according to authorities.

Prosecutors said earlier this week that Ali Abulaban, 28, had surreptitiously installed a listening device on his 5-year-old daughter’s tablet inside his San Diego high-rise, and when he heard his wife and another man talking, he went to her apartment and shot them to death, the Union-Tribune reported.

A criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday, outlines the charges against Abulaban for allegedly murdering Ana Abulaban, his 28-year-old newly estranged wife, of San Diego and Rayburn Cadenas Barron, 29, of National City.

He pleaded not guilty on Monday to two counts of murder as well as special-circumstance allegations of multiple killings, the newspaper reported.

TIKTOK STAR PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO KILLING NEWLY ESTRANGED WIFE AND MAN SHE WAS WITH

Abulaban is known on a TikTok as JinnKid, and boasts a following on the platform of more than 940,000 people. His account features comedy skits and impersonations of the character Tony Montana from the 1983 film "Scarface," said Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast following Monday’s arraignment.

During the hearing, Brast said Ali Abulaban confessed to detectives and accused his wife of cheating, although the prosecutor said she believes Barron was a friend.

A relative of Barron did not respond to Fox News’ request seeking comment on Tuesday.

According to Brast, Ana Abulaban had asked her husband to move out Oct. 18. He checked into a hotel.

Three days later, Brast said, Ali Abulaban sneaked back into the apartment and trashed it while his wife was gone. He also installed the listening app on his daughter’s iPad.

Hours later, Abulaban was listening to the app when he heard his wife and a man talking and giggling, Brast said, and he raced back to the high-rise. Security camera video showed him running out of the elevator to the apartment.

'RUST' GAFFER, WHO HELD HALYNA HUTCHINS IN HIS ‘ARMS WHILE SHE WAS DYING,' RETURNS TO LA AFTER ON-SET TRAGEDY

Brast said Abulaban shot Barron three times before shooting his wife in her head. Abulaban then called his mother and confessed, Brast said.

After the shootings, Abulaban, still armed, picked up his daughter from school, Brast said.

Abulaban allegedly called police while driving and they arrested him 45 minutes later. His daughter was in the vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judge Kimberlee Lagotta ordered Abulaban jailed without bail. The judge also issued a protective order that requires Abulaban to stay away from his daughter, who is being cared for by family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.