Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Florida Keys
Published

Tiki hut pirate busted in stolen boat bar off Florida Keys: Coast Guard

It remains unclear whether the suspect had been drinking mai tais, hurricanes or something else

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Maybe they just wanted to chill.

Authorities have arrested an alleged tiki bar pirate accused of making off with a floating hut in the Florida Keys on Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that wildlife officers arrested an allegedly intoxicated person in a stolen "tiki hut boat" near Hawk’s Channel.

Photos show USCG members at the "helm" of the floating bar and on deck as they brough it back to harbor.

Photos show USCG members at the "helm" of the floating bar and on deck as they brough it back to harbor. (USCG Southeast)

"The person aboard showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody by @MyFWC," the Coast Guard tweeted, tagging Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Commission. "Don't drink and boat!"

MAN STRANDED IN A LAKE SAVED BY FLOATING TIKI BAR OF PRIESTS: 'SIGN FROM GOD'

Photos show USCG members at the "helm" of the floating bar and on deck as they brought it back to harbor.

(USCG Southeast)

It’s not the first time that a floating tiki bar has surfaced in connection with a bizarre headline, either.

A group of priests on a floating bar saved a struggling kayaker on New York’s Lake George last September. Members of the Paulist Fathers had gone to the lake for a retreat and were passing by on a tiki tour when they came across the victim, Jimmy MacDonald, struggling to stay afloat in choppy water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News.

Your Money