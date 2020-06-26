'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin promotes big cat-centric smartphone game: report

Carole Baskin is trading in on her “Tiger King” infamy to promote a smartphone game about big cats.



'TIGER KING' STAR JOE EXOTIC RELEASED FROM SOLITARY CONFINEMENT AFTER MONTHS IN CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

Baskin — who was memorably accused in the smash hit Netflix docuseries of killing her second husband and putting his body through a meat grinder — began a pretty average press release about the game by saying, “I, Carole Baskin, speak out publicly for the first time since ‘Tiger King.’”

She went on to admit she’s actually spoken publicly on her Web site since the show aired, and concluded she wouldn’t be giving interviews about the show — as she pitched the app. “Big Cat Rescue VR Tiger Game” is a “fully immersive game” that lets users track and learn about tigers.



“It’s clear to me that most people don’t understand that breeding tigers is causing their extinction in the wild, not preventing it,” she says. “Another fallacy that came into sharp focus was the general public’s belief that captive bred big cats can be set free.”



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She strenuously denies committing murder.



CLICK FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST