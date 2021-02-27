Kansas officers hurt in 'possible explosion' in downtown Wichita

Three Wichita police officers were injured by a "possible explosion" after being dispatched to a residence around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Two of the officers have minor injuries and the third is in serious but stable condition. One was released from the hospital around 6 p.m. and the other two are still being treated.

The Wichita Poice Department SWAT team and the bomb team are currently on the scene in the 1400 block of S St. Francis.

"We don't know if this was a gun, if this was some type of improvised device. That's what we're investigating right now," Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay told reporters at the scene, according to KAKE. "Currently, the SWAT team and the bomb squad are on the scene and are dealing with what may be inside."

Police negotiators are currently trying to communicate with the suspect inside the residence, telling them to come outside unarmed.

"We have the whole SWAT team here. We are not going to leave," the negotiator said over an intercom, according to The Wichita Eagle. "Walk outside the front door, hands up, unarmed, and you will not be harmed."

The ATF's Kansas City Field Division said it is working with local authorities to investigate the incident.