Three teenagers remain in critical condition after Colorado high school shooting incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting at a high school in the Denver suburbs has left three teenagers hospitalized in critical condition, including the suspected shooter, authorities said.

The shooting took place at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado. All victims taken to the hospital are believed to be students, the Associated Press reported, citing Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley.

WHAT LEADS SOMEONE TO COMMIT A MASS SHOOTING? TRUMP ADMIN, RFK JR PLAN TO FIND OUT

"We’re aware of the tragic situation unfolding near Denver," FBI Director Kash Patel posted to X on Wednesday. "The FBI is on scene and in full support of local authorities to ensure everyone’s safety."

The suspect is believed to be a student at the high school. None of the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene are believed to have fired their weapons. While the shooting occurred on school grounds, it was not immediately clear whether it was inside the building, AP reported.

VANCE BLASTS PSAKI FOR POST DECLARING PRAYER 'IS NOT FREAKING ENOUGH' IN RESPONSE TO MINNESOTA SHOOTING

By mid-afternoon, all three teens were either in surgery or being treated in the emergency room at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, according to the Associated Press, citing CEO Kevin Cullinan, who added that he did not believe there were any other victims.

Details about the victims' injuries were not immediately available. The identity of the shooter and how many shooters may have been involved is not yet clear, according to AP.

1 DEAD, 4 WOUNDED AFTER SHOOTING IN NEW YORK CITY, POLICE SAY

"I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates," Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted to X Wednesday afternoon. "State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation. Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are all praying for the victims and the entire community."

More than 100 police officers from the Denver area responded to the incident at the high school, which has over 900 students. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was also the primary agency that responded to the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, which left 14 dead, AP reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.