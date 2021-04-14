Expand / Collapse search
Three Idaho children reported missing, may be together, sheriff's office says

The youngest child, an 8-year-old, may be with two teens

By Paul Best
Three children who were last seen in a small western Idaho town have been reported missing, the Gem County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. 

Two of the older children, 17-year old Tristan Conner Sexton and 14-year-old Taylor Summers, were spotted in Emmett in September and October of last year. 

Taryn Summers, 8, was last seen in the same town on Monday and may be with the two older kids, according to the sheriff's office. 

From left to right: 14-year-old Taylor Summers, 8-year-old Taryn Summers, and 17-year old Tristan Conner Sexton (Gem County Sheriff's Office)

Sexton, who is 5’7" with red hair and blue eyes, was spotted on Sept. 10 at Airport Road and Highway 52, about 30 miles northwest of Boise. Taylor Summers was last seen in Emmet on Oct. 19 of last year. They both have been reported as runaways, but have been in frequent contact with family members.

Taryn Summers, who is 4’0" and 65 pounds and may have reading glasses, was reported missing earlier this week. 

The Gem County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Local reports citing court records indicated the children are related.

Anyone with information about the missing children should contact the Gem County Sheriff’s Office at 208-365-3521 or Lt. Jason McIntosh at 208-817-3030.

