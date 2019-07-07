Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

Thousands of motorcyclists ride in honor of 7 bikers killed in NH crash

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
The ride for the fallen seven drew thousands from around the country.

A long procession of motorcycles participated Saturday in a memorial ride in New Hampshire to remember seven bikers, including five Marines, killed in a collision with a truck last month.

The 90-mile “Ride for the Fallen 7” attracted more than 3,000 bikers, some as far away as Florida and California.

Organizer Steve Allison said the event to honor the victims who rode with the Jarheads Motorcycle Club “was a statement,” the New Hampshire Union Leader reported.

Motorcyclists participate in the Ride for the Fallen 7 on Saturday in New Hampshire. Thousands of motorcyclists traveled through parts of New Hampshire as a tribute to the seven bikers killed in a collision with a pickup truck last month. (Paul Hayes/Caledonian-Record via AP)

“My eyes are burning because I was crying all the time on the road,” he said.

NEW HAMPSHIRE HIGHWAY COLLISION LEAVES 7 MOTORCYCLISTS DEAD, 3 INJURED

Participants braved a violent thunderstorm and were urged on by bystanders with American flags.

The seven bikers were killed last month when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into the group. The pickup driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and remains behind bars.

Bikers at the memorial site where seven bikers riding with the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were killed in a collision last month Saturday. (Paul Hayes/Caledonian-Record via AP)

Those killed were: Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, N.H.;  Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; and Edward Corr,, 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; who all served in the Marines.

Also killed were Perry’s girlfriend, Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H., and Corr’s wife, Jo-Ann Corr, 58.

ICE PUTS DETAINER REQUEST ON UKRAINIAN CHARGED IN DEADLY NH BIKER CRASH

The procession began in Laconia after an offering of prayers and the singing of the Marines’ Hymn.

It concluded at the crash site in Randolph, where a memorial of flags and a color guard stood.

A woman views a memorial at the site where seven bikers riding with the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were killed in a collision last month Saturday. Thousands of motorcyclists converged at the crash site at the conclusion of the 90-mile Ride for the Fallen 7 to remember the riders who were killed. (Paul Hayes/Caledonian-Record via AP)

The event ended with more prayers at a memorial service in a field just beyond the crash site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.