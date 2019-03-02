Thousands of gallons of nitric acid spill at Minneapolis chemical company

A total of 5,700 gallons of nitric acid was spilled at a chemical company in Minneapolis on Friday.

The spill at Hawkins Chemical has been contained, but an estimated 600 to 700 gallons of nitric acid were poured into the storm drain, a report said, citing fire officials.

At least 2,000 gallons of nitric acid were spilled when a valve was knocked from a tank, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported, Minnesota's Fox 9 reported.

Nitric acid is a highly corrosive chemical used in manufacturing and fertilizer, the station reported.

Although this incident was a hazardous chemical spill, nitric acid is one of the easier ones for fire crews to handle, a fire official told the Tribune.