Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: Sept. 7

Fox News
close
Equifax: Security breach could impact 143 million consumersVideo

Equifax: Security breach could impact 143 million consumers

Officials say information accessed includes names, credit card numbers and more

On this day, Sept. 7 ...

2017: Equifax announces a cybersecurity breach that exposed the personal information of 147 million people.

Also on this day:

  • 1822: Brazil declares its independence from Portugal.
  • 1901: The Boxer Rebellion in China officially ends with the signing of the Peking Protocol (Peace of Beijing).
  • 1940: Nazi Germany begins its initial blitz on London during World War II.  
  • 1979: The Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) makes its debut on cable TV.  