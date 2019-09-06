This Day in History: Sept. 7
On this day, Sept. 7 ...
2017: Equifax announces a cybersecurity breach that exposed the personal information of 147 million people.
Also on this day:
- 1822: Brazil declares its independence from Portugal.
- 1901: The Boxer Rebellion in China officially ends with the signing of the Peking Protocol (Peace of Beijing).
- 1940: Nazi Germany begins its initial blitz on London during World War II.
- 1979: The Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) makes its debut on cable TV.