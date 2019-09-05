This Day in History: Sept. 6
On this day, Sept. 6 ...
1995: Baltimore Orioles great Cal Ripken, Jr. breaks Lou Gehrig's "iron man" record by playing in his 2,131st straight game.
Also on this day:
- 1901: President William McKinley is shot by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y. McKinley would die on Sept. 14.
- 1997: More than 2 billion people watch Princess Diana's funeral on TV.
- 2007: Luciano Pavarotti dies at age 71.
- 2018: Then-candidate for President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro is stabbed at a campaign rally. He would survive and go on to win the election.