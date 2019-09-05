Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History: Sept. 6

Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles during batting practice before game against the Anaheim Angels at Edison Field aka Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. on Sunday, July 29, 2001. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

On this day, Sept. 6 ...

1995: Baltimore Orioles great Cal Ripken, Jr. breaks Lou Gehrig's "iron man" record by playing in his 2,131st straight game.

Also on this day:

  • 1901: President William McKinley is shot by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y. McKinley would die on Sept. 14.
  • 1997: More than 2 billion people watch Princess Diana's funeral on TV.
  • 2007: Luciano Pavarotti dies at age 71. 
  • 2018: Then-candidate for President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro is stabbed at a campaign rally. He would survive and go on to win the election.  