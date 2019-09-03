Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: Sept. 4

Fox News

On this day, Sept. 4 ...

1888: George Eastman patents his roll-film camera and registers the Kodak trademark. 

Also on this day:

  • 1609: Henry Hudson first arrives at the island of Manhattan. 
  • 1781: The city of Los Angeles is founded by Spanish settlers. 
  • 1951: President Harry S. Truman inaugurates transcontinental television service in the U.S. when AT&T carries his address to the opening session of the Japanese Peace Convention in San Francisco.
  • 1972: U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz wins a then-record seventh gold medal at the Munich Summer Olympics. 