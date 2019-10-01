This Day in History: Sept. 29

On this day, Sept. 29 ...

1982: Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claim the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. (To date, the case remains unsolved.)

Also on this day:

1789: The U.S. War Department establishes a regular army with a strength of 700 men.

1829: London's reorganized police force, which would become known as Scotland Yard, goes on duty.

1918: Allied forces begin their decisive breakthrough of the Hindenburg Line during World War I.

1938: British, French, German and Italian leaders conclude the Munich Agreement, which is aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia's Sudetenland.

1975: Legendary baseball manager Casey Stengel dies in Glendale, Calif., at age 85.