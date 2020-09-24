This Day in History: Sept. 28

On this day, Sept. 28 ...

1920: Eight members of the Chicago White Sox are indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All would be acquitted at trial, but all eight would be banned from the game for life.)

Also on this day:

1542: Portuguese navigator Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo arrives at present-day San Diego.

1781: American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, begin their successful siege of Yorktown, Va.

1787: The Congress of the Confederation votes to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.

1892: The first nighttime football game takes place in Mansfield, Pa., as teams from Mansfield State Normal and Wyoming Seminary play under electric lights to a scoreless tie.

1924: Three U.S. Army planes land in Seattle, having completed the first round-the-world trip by air in 175 days.

1928: Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.

1960: Ted Williams hits a home run in his last career at-bat as the Boston Red Sox defeat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 at Fenway Park.

1962: A federal appeals court finds Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett in civil contempt for blocking the admission of James Meredith, a Black student, to the University of Mississippi. (Federal marshals would escort Meredith onto the campus two days later.)

1976: Muhammad Ali retains his world heavyweight boxing championship in a close 15-round decision over Ken Norton at New York’s Yankee Stadium .

1989: Deposed Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos dies in exile in Hawaii at age 72.