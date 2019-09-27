This Day in History: Sept. 27

On this day, Sept. 27 …

2018: During a day-long hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Christine Blasey Ford says she is "100 percent" certain that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were teenagers, and Kavanaugh then tells senators that he is "100 percent certain" he had done no such thing.

Also on this day:

1779: John Adams is named by Congress to negotiate the Revolutionary War's peace terms with Britain.

John Adams is named by Congress to negotiate the Revolutionary War's peace terms with Britain. 1825: The first locomotive to haul a passenger train is operated by George Stephenson in England.

The first locomotive to haul a passenger train is operated by George Stephenson in England. 1854: The first great disaster involving an Atlantic Ocean passenger vessel occurs when the steamship SS Arctic sinks off Newfoundland; of the more than 400 people on board, only 86 survive.

The first great disaster involving an Atlantic Ocean passenger vessel occurs when the steamship SS Arctic sinks off Newfoundland; of the more than 400 people on board, only 86 survive. 1935: Judy Garland, at age 13, signs a seven-year contract with MGM.

Judy Garland, at age 13, signs a seven-year contract with MGM. 1942: Glenn Miller and his Orchestra perform together for the last time, at the Central Theater in Passaic, N.J., prior to Miller's entry into the Army.