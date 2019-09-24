This Day in History: Sept. 24

On this day, Sept. 24 …

2007: United Auto Workers walk off the job at General Motors plants in the first nationwide strike during auto contract negotiations since 1976; a tentative pact would end the walkout two days later.

Also on this day:

1789: President George Washington signs a Judiciary Act establishing America's federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.

1869: Thousands of businessmen are ruined in a Wall Street panic known as "Black Friday" after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempt to corner the gold market.

1976: Former hostage Patricia Hearst is sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst would be released after 22 months after receiving clemency from President Jimmy Carter.)

1934: Babe Ruth makes his farewell appearance as a player with the New York Yankees in a game against the Boston Red Sox.