This Day in History: Sept. 23

On this day, Sept. 23 …

1955: A jury in Sumner, Miss., acquits two white men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, of murdering black teenager Emmett Till. (The two men would later admit to the crime in an interview with Look magazine.)

Also on this day:

63 B.C.: Caesar Augustus, the first Roman emperor, is born.

1780: British spy John Andre is captured along with papers revealing Benedict Arnold's plot to surrender West Point to the British.

1846: Neptune is identified as a planet by German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle.

1926: Gene Tunney scores a ten-round decision over Jack Dempsey to win the world heavyweight boxing title in Philadelphia.

1949: President Harry S. Truman announces there is evidence the Soviet Union conducted a nuclear test explosion.