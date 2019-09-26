Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

This Day in History: Sept. 22

President Abraham Lincoln issues the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation; 'Friends' debuts

June 26, 2012: This undated photo provided by Seth Kaller, Inc., shows a rare original copy of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which sold at a New York auction for more than $2 million.

On this day, Sept. 22 ...

1862: President Abraham Lincoln issues the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of Jan. 1, 1863.

Also on this day:

  • 1776: During the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, is hanged as a spy by the British in New York.
  • 1927: Gene Tunney successfully defends his heavyweight boxing title against Jack Dempsey in the famous "long-count" fight in Chicago.
  • 1949: The Soviet Union explodes its first atomic bomb.
  • 1961: The Interstate Commerce Commission issues rules prohibiting racial discrimination on interstate buses.
  • 1975: Sara Jane Moore attempts to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel but misses.
  • 1980: The Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupts into full-scale war.
  • 1985: Rock and country music artists participate in FarmAid, a concert staged in Champaign, Ill., to help the nation's farmers.
  • 1994: "Friends" debuts on NBC.
  • 2018: Paul Simon ends what is billed as his final concert tour in a park in Queens, New York, telling the hometown crowd that their cheers "mean more than you can know."
Billy Porter accepts the outstanding lead actor in a drama series award for "Pose" onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles.

  • 2019: Billy Porter becomes the first openly gay actor to win an Emmy for lead actor in a drama series for "Pose."

