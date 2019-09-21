This Day in History: Sept. 21

On this day, Sept. 21 ...

1912: Harry Houdini first publicly performs his "Water Torture Cell" trick at the Circus Busch in Berlin.

Also on this day:

1893: One of America's first horseless carriages is taken for a short test drive in Springfield, Mass., by Frank Duryea, who had designed the vehicle with his brother, Charles.

1938: A hurricane strikes parts of New York and New England, causing widespread damage and claiming some 700 lives.

1970: "NFL Monday Night Football" makes its debut on ABC as the Cleveland Browns defeat the New York Jets, 31-21.