This Day in History
This Day in History: Sept. 19

Fox News

On this day, Sept. 19 ...

1881: President James Garfield dies of a gunshot wound inflicted by a disappointed office-seeker the previous July 2.

Also on this day:

  • 1955: President Juan Peron of Argentina is deposed and exiled after a military coup.
  • 1957: The United States conducts its first underground nuclear test in the Nevada desert.
  • 1985: The Mexico City area is struck by the first of two devastating earthquakes that claim thousands of lives. 
  • 2001: The Pentagon orders combat aircraft to the Persian Gulf following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.