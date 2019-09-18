This Day in History: Sept. 18
On this day, Sept. 18 …
1964: "The Addams Family," a sitcom inspired by the Charles Addams cartoons, premieres on ABC.
Also on this day:
- 1793: President George Washington lays the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol.
- 1850: Congress passes the Fugitive Slave Act, which creates a force of federal commissioners charged with returning escaped slaves to their owners.
- 1940: Harper and Brothers publish "You Can't Go Home Again" by Thomas Wolfe, two years after the author's death.
- 1947: The National Security Act, which creates a National Military Establishment and the position of secretary of defense, goes into effect.
- 1970: Jimi Hendrix dies in London at age 27.
- 1975: Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
- 1990: "GoodFellas," directed by Martin Scorsese, has its U.S. premiere in New York City.
- 2001: A week after the Sept. 11 attacks, letters postmarked Trenton, N.J., that later test positive for anthrax are sent to the New York Post and NBC anchorman Tom Brokaw. (No suspect was ever caught, right?)
- 2009: Tens of thousands of protesters rally in defiance of Iran's Islamic leadership, clashing with police and confronting state-run anti-Israel rallies.
- 2009: The final episode of the daytime soap opera "Guiding Light" airs on CBS, ending a 72-year run on radio and television.