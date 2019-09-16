This Day in History: Sept. 17
On this day, Sept. 17 ...
2011: Occupy Wall Street begins with hundreds of protesters demonstrating near Wall Street in lower Manhattan.
Also on this day:
- 1787: The Constitution is completed and signed by a majority of the delegates attending the constitutional convention in Philadelphia.
- 1862: The bloodiest day in U.S. military history occurs at the Battle of Antietam when more than 23,000 are killed or wounded.
- 2004: Barry Bonds becomes the third baseball player to hit 700 career home runs, joining Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.
- 2016: A terrorist begins a two-day bombing spree in and around New York City, leading to 35 injuries but no deaths.