Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: Sept. 13

Fox News

(Reuters)

On this day, Sept. 13 ...

1996: Tupac Shakur dies days after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Also on this day:

  • 1943: Chiang Kai-Shek becomes president of China.
  • 1971: The four-day revolt at the maximum-security prison in Attica, N.Y., ends when state police and national guardsmen storm the facility. Forty-two people die.

(Gary Hershorn/Reuters)

  • 1993: Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasir Arafat shake hands after signing a historic peace agreement.
  • 2004: Oprah gives away nearly 300 new cars to members of her studio audience.