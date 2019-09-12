This Day in History: Sept. 12

On this day, Sept. 12 ...

2018: The Food and Drug Administration warns that the use of e-cigarettes by teens is an "epidemic," and orders manufacturers to take steps to reverse the trend.

Also on this day:

1959: The Soviet Union launches its Luna 2 space probe, which makes a crash landing on the moon.

1959: "Bonanza" premieres on NBC.

1962: In a speech at Rice University in Houston, President John F. Kennedy reaffirms his support for the manned space program, declaring: "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard."

1987: Reports surface that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden borrowed, without attribution, passages of a speech by British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock for one of his own campaign speeches. (The Kinnock report, along with other damaging revelations, would prompt Biden to drop his White House bid.)

1992: The space shuttle Endeavour blasts off, carrying with it Mark Lee and Jan Davis, the first married couple in space; Mae Jemison, the first black woman in space; and Mamoru Mohri, the first Japanese national to fly on a U.S. spaceship.

2009: Tens of thousands of protesters march to the U.S. Capitol, showing their disdain for ObamaCare, President Barack Obama's health care plan.