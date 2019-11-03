This Day in History: Oct. 5

On this day, Oct. 5 ...

1988: Democrat Lloyd Bentsen lambasts Republican Dan Quayle during their vice presidential debate, saying, "Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy."

Also on this day:

1921: The World Series is carried on radio for the first time as Newark, N.J, station WJZ (later WABC) relays a telephoned play-by-play account of the first game from the Polo Grounds. (Although the New York Yankees win the opener, 3-0, the New York Giants would win the series, 5 games to 3.)

The World Series is carried on radio for the first time as Newark, N.J, station WJZ (later WABC) relays a telephoned play-by-play account of the first game from the Polo Grounds. (Although the New York Yankees win the opener, 3-0, the New York Giants would win the series, 5 games to 3.) 1947: President Harry S. Truman delivers the first televised White House address as he speaks on the world food crisis.

President Harry S. Truman delivers the first televised White House address as he speaks on the world food crisis. 1953: Earl Warren is sworn in as the 14th chief justice of the United States, succeeding Fred M. Vinson.

Earl Warren is sworn in as the 14th chief justice of the United States, succeeding Fred M. Vinson. 1958: Racially-desegregated Clinton High School in Clinton, Tenn., is mostly leveled by an early morning bombing.

Racially-desegregated Clinton High School in Clinton, Tenn., is mostly leveled by an early morning bombing. 1983: Solidarity founder Lech Walesa is named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Solidarity founder Lech Walesa is named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. 1984: The space shuttle Challenger blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center on an 8-day mission; the crew includes Kathryn D. Sullivan, who becomes the first American woman to walk in space, and Marc Garneau, the first Canadian astronaut.

The space shuttle Challenger blasts off from the Kennedy Space Center on an 8-day mission; the crew includes Kathryn D. Sullivan, who becomes the first American woman to walk in space, and Marc Garneau, the first Canadian astronaut. 1989: A jury in Charlotte, N.C., convicts former PTL evangelist Jim Bakker of using his television show to defraud followers.

A jury in Charlotte, N.C., convicts former PTL evangelist Jim Bakker of using his television show to defraud followers. 2001: Tabloid photo editor Robert Stevens dies from inhaled anthrax, the first of a series of anthrax cases in Florida, New York, New Jersey and Washington.

Tabloid photo editor Robert Stevens dies from inhaled anthrax, the first of a series of anthrax cases in Florida, New York, New Jersey and Washington. 2005: Defying the White House, senators votes 90-9 to approve an amendment sponsored by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., that would prohibit the use of “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment” against anyone in U.S. government custody. (A reluctant President George W. Bush would later sign off on the amendment.)