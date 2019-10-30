This Day in History: Oct. 30

On this day, Oct. 30 …

1974: Muhammad Ali knocks out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire (now Democratic Republic of the Congo), known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” to regain his world heavyweight title.

Also on this day:

1944: The Martha Graham ballet “Appalachian Spring,” with music by Aaron Copland, premieres at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., with Graham in a leading role.

1945: The U.S. government announces the end of shoe rationing, effective at midnight.

1961: The Soviet Union tests a hydrogen bomb, the "Tsar Bomba," with a force estimated at about 50 megatons.

1972: An Illinois Central Gulf commuter train is struck from behind by another train on Chicago's South Side; 45 people are killed.

1975: The New York Daily News runs the headline “Ford to City: Drop Dead” a day after President Gerald R. Ford says he would veto any proposed federal bailout of New York City .

1979: President Carter announces his choice of federal appeals judge Shirley Hufstedler to head the newly created Department of Education.