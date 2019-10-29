This Day in History: Oct. 29

On this day, Oct. 29 ...

1929: "Black Tuesday" descends upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapse amid panic selling and thousands of investors are wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” begins.

Also on this day:

1901: President William McKinley’s assassin, Leon Czolgosz is electrocuted.

1911: Hungarian-born American newspaperman Joseph Pulitzer, 64, dies in Charleston, S.C.

1956: "The Huntley-Brinkley Report" premieres as NBC's nightly television newscast.

1987: Following the confirmation defeat of Robert H. Bork to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Ronald Reagan announces his choice of Douglas H. Ginsburg, a nomination that would fall apart over revelations of Ginsburg's previous marijuana use.

1998: Sen. John Glenn, at age 77, roars back into space aboard the shuttle Discovery, retracing the trail he'd blazed for America's astronauts 36 years earlier.