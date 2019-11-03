This Day in History: Oct. 27

On this day, Oct. 27 ...

2018: A gunman shoots and kills 11 congregants and wounds six others at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history; authorities say the suspect, Robert Bowers, raged against Jews during and after the rampage. (Bowers, who is awaiting trial, has pleaded not guilty; prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.)

Also on this day: