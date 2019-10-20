This Day in History: Oct. 19

On this day, Oct. 19 ...

1987: The stock market crashes as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunges 508 points, or 22.6 percent in value (its biggest daily percentage loss), to close at 1,738.74 in what came to be known as "Black Monday."

Also on this day:

1765: The Stamp Act Congress, meeting in New York, adopts a declaration of rights and liberties which the British Parliament ignored.

1781: British troops under Gen. Lord Cornwallis surrender at Yorktown, Va., as the American Revolution nears its end.

1814: The first documented public performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" takes place at the Holliday Street Theater in Baltimore.

1944: The U.S. Navy begins accepting black women into WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).

1960: The United States begins a limited embargo against Cuba covering all commodities except medical supplies and certain food products.

1977: The supersonic Concorde makes its first landing in New York City.

1982: Automaker John Z. DeLorean is arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles, accused of conspiring to sell $24 million of cocaine to salvage his business. (DeLorean would be acquitted at trial on grounds of entrapment.)

2001: U.S. special forces begin operations on the ground in Afghanistan, opening a significant new phase of the assault against the Taliban and al-Qaeda.