This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: Oct. 13

The US Navy has its origins; Turkish officials reportedly have an audio recording of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

Fox News
In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

On this day, Oct. 13 ...

2018:  A Turkish newspaper reports that Turkish officials have an audio recording of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Also on this day:

  • 1775: The United States Navy has its origins as the Continental Congress orders the construction of a naval fleet.
  • 1792: The cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, is laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.
  • 1845: Texas voters ratify a state constitution.
  • 1943: Italy declares war on Germany, its one-time Axis partner.
  • 1962: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?", by Edward Albee, opens on Broadway.
  • 1972: A Uruguayan chartered flight carrying 45 people crashes in the Andes; survivors resort to feeding off the remains of some of the dead in order to stay alive until their rescue more than two months later
American TV host Ed Sullivan (1901-1974) talks to English musician, singer and drummer Ringo Starr, English musician, singer-songwriter and guitarist George Harrison (1943-2001), English singer, songwriter and guitarist John Lennon (1940-1980) and English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Paul McCartney of The Beatles, before the group's second appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" on Feb. 16, 1964, at the Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. (Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images)

  • 1974: Legendary TV host Ed Sullivan dies in New York City at age 73.
  • 1999: The Senate rejects the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, with 48 senators voting in favor and 51 against, far short of the 67 needed for ratification.
  • 2003: The U.N. Security Council approves a resolution expanding the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Afghanistan.
  • 2010: Rescuers in Chile, using a missile-like escape capsule, pull 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.
Trump meets with Pastor Brunson at White HouseVideo
  • 2018: President Trump welcomes American pastor Andrew Brunson to the Oval Office, celebrating his release from nearly two years of confinement in Turkey.