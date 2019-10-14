This Day in History: Oct. 13

On this day, Oct. 13 ...

2018: A Turkish newspaper reports that Turkish officials have an audio recording of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Also on this day:

1775: The United States Navy has its origins as the Continental Congress orders the construction of a naval fleet.

1792: The cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, is laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.

1845: Texas voters ratify a state constitution.

1943: Italy declares war on Germany, its one-time Axis partner.

1962: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?", by Edward Albee, opens on Broadway.

1972: A Uruguayan chartered flight carrying 45 people crashes in the Andes; survivors resort to feeding off the remains of some of the dead in order to stay alive until their rescue more than two months later

1974: Legendary TV host Ed Sullivan dies in New York City at age 73.

1999: The Senate rejects the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, with 48 senators voting in favor and 51 against, far short of the 67 needed for ratification.

2003: The U.N. Security Council approves a resolution expanding the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Afghanistan.

2010: Rescuers in Chile, using a missile-like escape capsule, pull 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.