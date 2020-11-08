This Day in History: Nov. 9

On this day, Nov. 9 ...

1938: Nazis loot and burn synagogues as well as Jewish-owned stores and houses in Germany and Austria in a pogrom, or deliberate persecution that became known as “Kristallnacht.”

1620: The passengers and crew of the Mayflower sight Cape Cod.

1961: U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert M. White becomes the first pilot to fly an X-15 rocket plane at six times the speed of sound.

1961: The Beatles' future manager, Brian Epstein, first sees the group perform at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England.

1965: The great Northeast blackout begins as a series of power failures lasting up to 13 1/2 hours leave 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.

1967: A Saturn V rocket carrying an unmanned Apollo spacecraft blasts off from Cape Kennedy on a successful test flight.

1970: Former French President Charles de Gaulle dies at age 79.

1976: The U.N. General Assembly approves resolutions condemning apartheid in South Africa, including one characterizing the white-ruled government as "illegitimate."