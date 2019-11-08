This Day in History: Nov. 8
On this day, Nov. 8 …
2016: Republican Donald Trump is elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for the celebrity businessman and political novice.
Also on this day:
- 1892: President Grover Cleveland defeats incumbent Benjamin Harrison, becoming the first (and, to date, only) chief executive to win non-consecutive terms to the White House.
- 1923: Adolf Hitler launches his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that would become known as the “Beer-Hall Putsch.”
- 1960: Sen. John F. Kennedy, D-Mass., defeats Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the presidency.
- 1972: HBO (Home Box Office) debuts with a showing of the movie “Sometimes a Great Notion.”
- 1974: A federal judge in Cleveland dismisses charges against eight Ohio National Guardsmen accused of violating the civil rights of students who were killed or wounded in the 1970 Kent State shootings.
- 1994: The midterm elections result in Republicans winning a majority in the Senate while at the same time gaining control of the House for the first time in 40 years.
- 2000: Florida begins a statewide recount of ballots, a critical step in deciding the winner of the 2000 presidential election between Vice President Al Gore and Texas Gov. George W. Bush.
- 2000: Waco special counsel John C. Danforth releases his final report absolving the government of wrongdoing in the 1993 siege at the Branch Davidian compound in Texas. A government raid at the compound led to the deaths of 76 people, including 20 children.