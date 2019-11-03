This Day in History: Nov. 3

On this day, Nov. 3 ...

1992: In Illinois, Democrat Carol Moseley Braun becomes the first African-American woman to be elected to the United States Senate, defeating Republican Richard S. Williamson.

Also on this day:

1839: The first Opium War between China and Britain breaks out.

1911: The Chevrolet Motor Car Co. is founded in Detroit by Louis Chevrolet and William C. Durant. (The company would be acquired by General Motors in 1918.)

1936: President Franklin D. Roosevelt wins a landslide election victory over Republican challenger Alfred "Alf" Landon.

1957: The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2, the second manmade satellite, into orbit; on board is a dog named Laika, who would be sacrificed in the experiment.

1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson soundly defeats Republican Barry Goldwater to win a White House term in his own right.

1979: Five Communist Workers Party members are killed in a clash with heavily armed Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis during an anti-Klan protest in Greensboro, N.C.

1986: The Iran-Contra affair comes to light as Ash-Shiraa, a pro-Syrian Lebanese magazine, first breaks the story of U.S. arms sales to Iran.

1992: Democrat Bill Clinton is elected the 42nd president of the United States, defeating President George H.W. Bush.