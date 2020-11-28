Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: Nov. 29

The first Army-Navy football game is played; 'Today' show host Matt Lauer is fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior.'

By Bryan Robinson | Fox News

On this day, Nov. 29 ...

2017: "Today" show host Matt Lauer is fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior" during the 2014 Sochi Olympics after an accuser comes forward in a secret meeting with NBC executives.

Also on this day:

  • 1864: A Colorado militia kills at least 150 Cheyenne Indians in the Sand Creek Massacre.
  • 1890: The first Army-Navy football game is played at West Point, N.Y.; Navy defeats Army, 24-0.
  • 1929: Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney make the first airplane flight over the South Pole.
  • 1961: Enos the chimp is launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which would orbit Earth twice before returning.
  • 1963: President Johnson names a commission headed by Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President Kennedy.
  • 1972: The coin-operated video arcade game Pong, created by Atari, makes its debut at Andy Capp’s Tavern in Sunnyvale, Calif.
  • 1981: Actress Natalie Wood drowns in a boating accident off Santa Catalina Island, Calif., at age 43.
  • 1986: Actor Cary Grant dies in Davenport, Iowa, at age 82..
  • 2001: George Harrison, the “quiet Beatle,” dies at age 58 in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer.
  • 2017: North Korea says it has launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believed could put the entire U.S. East Coast within range.
  • 2017: Garrison Keillor, who’d entertained public radio listeners for 40 years on “A Prairie Home Companion,” is fired by Minnesota Public Radio following allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior.
  • 2017: The House approves a measure requiring annual anti-harassment training for lawmakers and aides.