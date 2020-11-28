This Day in History: Nov. 29
The first Army-Navy football game is played; 'Today' show host Matt Lauer is fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior.'
On this day, Nov. 29 ...
2017: "Today" show host Matt Lauer is fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior" during the 2014 Sochi Olympics after an accuser comes forward in a secret meeting with NBC executives.
Also on this day:
- 1864: A Colorado militia kills at least 150 Cheyenne Indians in the Sand Creek Massacre.
- 1890: The first Army-Navy football game is played at West Point, N.Y.; Navy defeats Army, 24-0.
- 1929: Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney make the first airplane flight over the South Pole.
- 1961: Enos the chimp is launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which would orbit Earth twice before returning.
- 1963: President Johnson names a commission headed by Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President Kennedy.
- 1972: The coin-operated video arcade game Pong, created by Atari, makes its debut at Andy Capp’s Tavern in Sunnyvale, Calif.
- 1981: Actress Natalie Wood drowns in a boating accident off Santa Catalina Island, Calif., at age 43.
- 1986: Actor Cary Grant dies in Davenport, Iowa, at age 82..
- 2001: George Harrison, the “quiet Beatle,” dies at age 58 in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer.
- 2017: North Korea says it has launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believed could put the entire U.S. East Coast within range.
- 2017: Garrison Keillor, who’d entertained public radio listeners for 40 years on “A Prairie Home Companion,” is fired by Minnesota Public Radio following allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior.
- 2017: The House approves a measure requiring annual anti-harassment training for lawmakers and aides.