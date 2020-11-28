This Day in History: Nov. 28

On this day, Nov. 28 ...

2001: Enron Corp., once the world’s largest energy trader, collapses after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backs out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal. (Enron would file for bankruptcy protection four days later.)

Also on this day:

1520: Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reaches the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that would bear his name.

1861: The Confederate Congress admits Missouri as the 12th state of the Confederacy after Missouri's disputed secession from the Union.

1905: Sinn Fein is founded in Dublin.

1907: Future movie producer Louis B. Mayer opens his first movie theater in Haverhill, Mass.

1909: Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30 has its world premiere in New York, with Rachmaninoff at the piano.

1942: Fire engulfs the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever.

1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin begins conferring in Tehran during World War II.

1961: Ernie Davis of Syracuse University becomes the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.

1964: The United States launches the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it would fly past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.

1975: President Ford nominates federal Judge John Paul Stevens to the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by William O. Douglas.