This Day in History: Nov. 23

1889: The first jukebox makes its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consists of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)

1765: Frederick County, Md., becomes the first colonial American entity to repudiate the British Stamp Act.

1903: Enrico Caruso makes his American debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, appearing in "Rigoletto."

1936: Life magazine, created by Henry R. Luce, is first published.

1958: The musical "Fiorello!," starring Tom Bosley as legendary New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia, opens on Broadway.

1963: President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaims Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

1971: The People's Republic of China is seated in the U.N. Security Council.

1980: Approximately 2,600 people are killed by a series of earthquakes that devastate southern Italy.

Approximately 2,600 people are killed by a series of earthquakes that devastate southern Italy. 2000: In a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refuses to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its Election Day ballots. Meanwhile, Gore’s lawyers argue in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that the high court should stay out of the Florida election controversy.