This Day in History
Published
Last Update 56 mins ago

This Day in History: Nov. 23

The first jukebox makes its debut; Al Gore election challenge suffers a setback

By Bryan Robinson | Fox News

On this day, Nov. 23 ...

1889: The first jukebox makes its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consists of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)

Also on this day: 

On this date:

  • 1765: Frederick County, Md., becomes the first colonial American entity to repudiate the British Stamp Act.
  • 1903: Enrico Caruso makes his American debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, appearing in “Rigoletto.”
  • 1936: Life magazine, created by Henry R. Luce, is first published.
  • 1958: The musical “Fiorello!,” starring Tom Bosley as legendary New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia, opens on Broadway.
  • 1963: President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaims Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
  • 1971: The People’s Republic of China is seated in the U.N. Security Council.
  • 1980: Approximately 2,600 people are killed by a series of earthquakes that devastate southern Italy.
  • 2000: In a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refuses to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its Election Day ballots. Meanwhile, Gore’s lawyers argue in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that the high court should stay out of the Florida election controversy.
Dan Rather (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

  • 2004: Dan Rather announces he will step down as principal anchorman of “The CBS Evening News” in March 2005.
  • 2006: Former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko dies in London from radiation poisoning after making a deathbed statement blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • 2008: The government unveils a plan to rescue Citigroup, injecting $20 billion into the troubled firm as well as guaranteeing hundreds of billions of dollars in risky assets.
  • 2008: Spain clinches a come-from-behind Davis Cup victory over Argentina.
  • 2017: The holiday shopping season kicks off with some major retailers opening on Thanksgiving afternoon or evening, hoping for a lift from a better economy.