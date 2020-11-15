This Day in History: Nov. 17
President Richard Nixon tells AP, 'I am not a crook'
On this day, Nov. 17 ...
1973: President Richard Nixon tells The Associated Press managing editors in Orlando, Fla.: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”
Also on this day:
- 1558: Elizabeth I accedes to the English throne upon the death of her half-sister, Queen Mary, beginning a 44-year reign.
- 1800: Congress holds its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building.
- 1869: The Suez Canal opens in Egypt.
- 1889: The Union Pacific Railroad Co. begins direct, daily railroad service between Chicago and Portland, Oregon, as well as Chicago and San Francisco.
- 1917: French sculptor Auguste Rodin dies in Meudon at age 77.
- 1947: President Harry S. Truman, in an address to a special session of Congress, calls for emergency aid to Austria, Italy and France. (The aid would be approved the following month.)
- 1979: Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini orders the release of 13 Black and/or female American hostages being held at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
- 1987: A federal jury in Denver convicted two White supremacists of civil rights violations in the 1984 slaying of radio talk show host Alan Berg.
- 1997: Sixty-two people, most of them foreign tourists, are killed when militants opened fire at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, Egypt; the attackers are killed by police.
- 2001: The Taliban confirms the death of Usama bin Laden’s military chief Mohammed Atef in an airstrike three days earlier.
- 2003: Arnold Schwarzenegger is sworn in as the 38th governor of California.
- 2006: Former “Seinfeld” star Michael Richards unleashes a barrage of racial epithets during a stand-up routine at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood.
- 2017: The Rev. Jesse Jackson discloses that he has been receiving outpatient care for two years for Parkinson’s disease.