This Day in History: Nov. 14

On this day, Nov. 14 …

1965: The U.S. Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War begins with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang.

Also on this day:

1889: Inspired by the Jules Verne novel “Around the World in Eighty Days,” New York World reporter Nellie Bly (also known as Elizabeth Cochrane) sets out to make the trip in less time than the fictional Phileas Fogg. (She would complete the journey in 72 days.)

1925: The first group exhibition of surrealistic paintings opens at the Galerie Pierre in Paris.

1969: Apollo 12 blasts off for the moon.

1970: A chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashes while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.

1972: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above the 1,000 level for the first time, ending the day at 1,003.16.

1986: The Securities and Exchange Commission imposes a $100 million penalty on inside-trader Ivan F. Boesky and bars him from working again in the securities industry.

1996: Michael Jackson marries his plastic surgeon's nurse, Debbie Rowe, in a ceremony in Sydney. (Rowe would file for divorce in 1999.)

1997: A jury in Fairfax, Va., decides that Pakistani national Aimal Khan Kasi should get the death penalty for gunning down two CIA employees outside agency headquarters. (He would be executed five years later.)

2008: Dr. Adrian Kantrowitz, the cardiac surgeon who performed the first U.S. heart transplant in 1967, dies in Ann Arbor, Mich., at age 90.

2013: Reversing course, President Barack Obama says millions of Americans should be allowed to renew individual coverage plans ticketed for cancellation under ObamaCare.