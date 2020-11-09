This Day in History: Nov. 10

On this day, Nov. 10 ...

1969: "Sesame Street" makes its debut on National Educational Television (later PBS).

Also on this day:

1775: The U.S. Marines are organized under authority of the Continental Congress.

1871: Journalist-explorer Henry M. Stanley finds Scottish missionary David Livingstone, who had not been heard from in years, near Lake Tanganyika in central Africa.

1928: Hirohito is enthroned as Emperor of Japan.

1938: Kate Smith first sings Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” on her CBS radio program.

1942: Winston Churchill delivers a speech in London in which he says, “I have not become the King’s First Minister to preside over the liquidation of the British Empire.”

1954: The U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, depicting the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima in 1945, is dedicated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Arlington, Va.

1972: Three armed men hijack Southern Airways Flight 49, a DC-9 with 24 other passengers on board during a stopover in Birmingham, Ala., and demand $10 million in ransom. (The 30-hour ordeal, which would involve landings in nine U.S. cities and Toronto, finally would end with a second landing in Cuba, where the hijackers were taken into custody by Cuban authorities.)

1975: The U.N. General Assembly approves a resolution equating Zionism with racism (the world body repealed the resolution in Dec. 1991).

1982: The newly finished Vietnam Veterans Memorial is opened to its first visitors in Washington, D.C., three days before its dedication.

1982: Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev dies at age 75.

1997: A judge in Cambridge, Mass., reduces Louise Woodward’s murder conviction to involuntary manslaughter and sentences the English au pair to the 279 days she’d already served in the death of 8-month-old Matthew Eappen.

2014: Talks in Geneva on curbing Iran’s nuclear program end with no deal after France objects that the proposed measures did not go far enough.

2018: Facing allegations of sexual misconduct, comedian Louis C.K. says the harassment claims by five women detailed in a New York Times report “are true,” and he expresses remorse for using his influence “irresponsibly.”