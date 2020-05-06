This Day in History: May 9

On this day, May 9 …

2017: President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump’s campaign had ties to Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Also on this day:

1712: The Carolina Colony is officially divided into two entities: North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Carolina Colony is officially divided into two entities: North Carolina and South Carolina. 1914: President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signs a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.

President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signs a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. 1945: With World War II in Europe at an end, Soviet forces liberate Czechoslovakia from Nazi occupation.

With World War II in Europe at an end, Soviet forces liberate Czechoslovakia from Nazi occupation. 1958: “Vertigo,” Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, premieres in San Francisco, the movie’s setting.

“Vertigo,” Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, premieres in San Francisco, the movie’s setting. 1961: In a speech to the National Association of Broadcasters, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Newton N. Minow decries the majority of television programming as a “vast wasteland.”

In a speech to the National Association of Broadcasters, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Newton N. Minow decries the majority of television programming as a “vast wasteland.” 1962: Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology succeed in reflecting a laser beam off the surface of the moon.

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology succeed in reflecting a laser beam off the surface of the moon. 1970: President Richard Nixon makes a surprise and impromptu pre-dawn visit to the Lincoln Memorial, where he chats with a group of protesters who were resting on the Memorial steps after protests against the Vietnam War and the Kent State shootings.

President Richard Nixon makes a surprise and impromptu pre-dawn visit to the Lincoln Memorial, where he chats with a group of protesters who were resting on the Memorial steps after protests against the Vietnam War and the Kent State shootings. 1994: South Africa’s newly elected parliament chooses Nelson Mandela to be the country’s first black president.