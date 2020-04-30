This Day in History: May 4

On this day, May 4 …

1970: Ohio National Guardsmen open fire during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, killing four students and injuring nine others.

Also on this day:

1626: Dutch explorer Peter Minuit lands on present-day Manhattan Island.

Dutch explorer Peter Minuit lands on present-day Manhattan Island. 1886: At Haymarket Square in Chicago, a labor demonstration for an 8-hour work day turns into a deadly riot when a bomb explodes.

At Haymarket Square in Chicago, a labor demonstration for an 8-hour work day turns into a deadly riot when a bomb explodes. 1932: Al Capone, convicted of income-tax evasion, enters the federal penitentiary in Atlanta. (Capone would be later transferred to Alcatraz Island.)

1959: The first Grammy Awards ceremony is held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

1961: The first group of “Freedom Riders” leaves Washington, D.C., to challenge racial segregation on interstate buses and in bus terminals.

1968: The Oroville Dam in Northern California is dedicated by Gov. Ronald Reagan

The Oroville Dam in Northern California is dedicated by Gov. Ronald Reagan 1998: The “Unabomber” Theodore Kaczynski is given four life sentences, plus 30 years, by a federal judge in Sacramento, Calif., under a plea agreement that spares him the death penalty.

The “Unabomber” Theodore Kaczynski is given four life sentences, plus 30 years, by a federal judge in Sacramento, Calif., under a plea agreement that spares him the death penalty. 2006: A federal judge sentences Zacarias Moussaoui to life in prison for his role in the 9/11 terror attacks, telling the convicted terrorist: “You will die with a whimper.”

A federal judge sentences Zacarias Moussaoui to life in prison for his role in the 9/11 terror attacks, telling the convicted terrorist: “You will die with a whimper.” 2009: President Barack Obama promises to crack down on companies “that ship jobs overseas” and duck U.S. taxes with offshore havens.

President Barack Obama promises to crack down on companies “that ship jobs overseas” and duck U.S. taxes with offshore havens. 2009: Jeff Kepner, of Augusta, Ga., undergoes the nation’s first double-hand transplant at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Jeff Kepner, of Augusta, Ga., undergoes the nation’s first double-hand transplant at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. 2009: Actor, comedian and director Dom DeLuise, 75, dies in Santa Monica, Calif.

Actor, comedian and director Dom DeLuise, 75, dies in Santa Monica, Calif. 2014: Eight acrobats are injured, most of them seriously, when a carabiner clip breaks during an aerial hair-hanging stunt, sending the women plummeting to the ground during a Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus show in Providence, R.I.